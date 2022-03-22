WhatsApp to let users manually change app’s language

The messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a feature to enable users to change the app language. The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.8.3 update, when rolled out, will allow users to manually choose the system’s language.

The update will support over 60 languages and the user can select the 'App language' in WhatsApp settings.

WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows changing the app language, for a future update!https://t.co/IONIQnKVpg — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 21, 2022

“A similar feature is already available in certain countries such as India, but WhatsApp will let people choose all the supported languages in any country in a future update,” WABetaInfo said in the statement.

A new WhatsApp for Android 2.22.7.70 web release has been released.

The messaging platform has also released the ‘reaction’ feature to select beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.8.3. According to WABetaInfo, the reactions available in this update include: like, love, laugh, surprise, sad, and thanks.

After enabling reaction notifications, WhatsApp is finally releasing message reactions to certain beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android! Are you lucky?https://t.co/aY3xbetmMr — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 21, 2022