WhatsApp launches a new tool to manage storage

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on November 03, 2020 Published on November 03, 2020

WhatsApp has launched a new storage management tool to make it easier for users to free up space on their phone.

“We’ve made it easy to review, bulk delete items and free up space,” WhatsApp said in a tweet announcing the feature.

The device enables users to identify quickly, review and bulk delete content to free up space.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform’s current storage management tool sorts content for each chat separately. It sorts available chats based on the amount of space that they take up. It then lists the number of messages, photos, GIFs, and videos in each conversation individually. Users are then required to delete content in each category separately.

The new tool sorts all content into categories such as “Forwarded many times” and “Larger than 5 MB” while displaying thumbnails for the content. Users can then select and bulk delete the content in fewer steps.

The new storage management tool can be accessed from Settings/Storage and Data/Manage Storage.

It will be rolling out to Android and iOS users worldwide this week, WhatsApp said.

