WhatsApp has announced an official chat on the platform to provide users complete guide to make the most out of the app.

As per the blog post in Wabetainfo, WhatsApp official chat will offer users tips, updates and news related to WhatsApp.

As seen in the screenshot, the official WhatsApp chat is marked with a green verified badge and it contains tips and tricks on how to use the app, information on new features and updates. The verified badge ensures that the chat is legitimate and helps to prevent users from falling victim to scams or phishing attempts.

WhatsApp will also provide for archive, mute, or block options for muting notifications.

WhatsApp official chat is rolling out for both Android and iOS platform.