WhatsApp to bring quick reactions for Status

WhatsApp announced in a WABetaInfo blog post that it is working to bring quick eight emoji reactions to Status updates. The social messaging app teased about the quick reaction feature where the company is planning to add eight emojis for Status reactions.

Smiling face with heart-eyes, face with tears of joy, face with open mouth, crying face, folded hands, clapping hands, party popper, and hundred points —are the planned emojis to Status reply on WhatsApp. When someone reacts to a status update, the emoji will be sent to the recipient and it will be notified as ‘status reply’ within the chat.

However, the company has not fixed any date yet for the roll-out of these emojis. They are expected to be a part of the future app updates.

In an another tweet by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is also working on a line-up feature for ‘Online Status’ and introduction of ‘Avatars’.

