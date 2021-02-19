WhatsApp to press ahead with new privacy policy; will come up with clearer info for users

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
WhatsApp to press ahead with new privacy policy; will come up with clearer info for users
Notwithstanding the user backlash and a government request to put its new privacy policy on hold, WhatsApp has decided to press ahead with the updated terms.
The messaging company will, however, make its policies clearer and more transparent to address any misgivings users may have about data being shared with Facebook, which owns it.
“We’ve reflected on what we could have done better here. We want everyone to know our history of defending end-to-end encryption and trust we’re committed to protecting people’s privacy and security. We’re now using our ‘Status’ feature to share our values and updates directly within WhatsApp. We’ll be doing much more to make our voice clear going forward,” WhatsApp said in a blogpost.
In January, WhatsApp had updated its privacy policy and asked users to agree to the changes before February 8. This led to a strong user backlash across the world as they were concerned about the nature of data being shared with Facebook. Users were also upset about the terse ‘accept or leave’ tone of WhatsApp’s initial messaging.
In India, hundreds of users shifted to rival platforms such as Telegram and Signal even as the Ministry of Electronics and IT urged WhatsApp to put on hold the updated terms of service. The Supreme Court is also hearing a petition filed by a start-up founder against the new policy.
WhatsApp, on the other hand, insists that its new policy has been misunderstood due to misinformation. The company spent the last several weeks reviewing feedback from users from many countries. One of the key messages, it has been highlighting is that WhatsApp cannot read or listen to personal conversations as they’re end-to-end encrypted. WhatsApp also does not keep a log of messaging nor does it share contact lists with Facebook. Since January, the company has built a way to communicate these points directly in WhatsApp through our ‘Status’ feature.
More information
“In the coming weeks, we’ll display a banner in WhatsApp providing more information that people can read at their own pace. We’ve also included more information to try and address concerns we’re hearing. Eventually, we’ll start reminding people to review and accept these updates to keep using WhatsApp,” the blogpost of the FB firm said.
“We’re stressing that this update does not change the privacy of people’s personal conversations. This is about optional business features that are a part of our broader efforts to make communicating with a business secure, better, and easier for everyone. Connecting with a business is entirely optional. We display more information directly in WhatsApp so people can choose if they want to engage with businesses, or not,” said a WhatsApp spokesperson.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE