WhatsApp said in a recent blogpost that it is planning to bring pinned messages feature to Android beta version of the app.
As seen in the above screenshot, WhatsApp will let users pin a message within conversations. For this, users need to select “Pin” option within the message options. A small icon will appear on the chat bubble indicating that the message is pinned, and the message will be shown at the top of the conversation whenever needed.
The Meta-owned social networking platform said that feature is under development at present, and will roll out in a future update of the Android beta app.
