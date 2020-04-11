From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Will put violators in quarantine and play Masakali 2.0 on loop: Jaipur Police
Now, state authorities, including Delhi Metro and Jaipur Police, have also taken a jibe on ‘Masakali 2.0’
The remake of the famous song Masakali from Delhi-6 has gained traction on social media platforms for all the wrong reasons.
Delhi Metro Rail Cooperation took to Twitter and wrote: “Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it.”
While the Jaipur police took the trolling game a notch above and released a poster showing a policeman forcibly making the violator of the lockdown listen to the song. They wrote: If you are unnecessarily roaming outside, we will put you in a room and play Masakali 2.0 on loop.”
In the caption, they tweaked the original lyrics and wrote: “Mat udiyo, tu dariyo, na kar manmani, manmani, ghar me hi rahiyo, na kar nadani, ae masakali masakali. (don’t fly, be scared, don’t be wilful, stay at home, don’t do mischief, oh masakali)”.
What the Delhi-6 crew had to say on Masakali 2.0
This came after Oscar awardee AR Rahman had shared a note that said: “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors, and a relentless film crew.” - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman.”
After Rahman, songwriter Prasoon Joshi and producer Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra also expressed their displeasure. Joshi wrote: “All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart, sad to see when the original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilized. Up to the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully, the fans will stand for originality.”
While Mehra tweeted: “#Delhi6 was made with a lot of love & passion the songs are iconic let’s not destroy them.”
The recreated version has actor Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria who are drenched in the rain and dancing on the song. The original song featured actor Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.
