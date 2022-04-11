YouTube disables picture-in-picture mode on iOS app

YouTube has disabled the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode on its iOS app, which the streaming service began testing in June 2021. According to the 9to5Google report, the feature earlier visible on the YouTube.com/New page has now been removed.

Google notified users with a ‘feature you’re trying has been turned off’ banner on its desktop site and mobile apps. Apple Insider reported that there is no option to enable or disable the feature. The mode is still working for some iPhone and iPad users who had previously enabled it, 9to5Google said. It further noted that the feature is not available to premium members who had not tested it earlier.

Meanwhile, users can continue to experience the picture-in-picture mode on YouTube TV, introduced in March 2022. 9to5Google named the feature a perk for paying YouTube Premium users. It reported that YouTube would expand PiP mode to free ad-supported users in the US.