Sony launches new WF-1000XM4 earbuds in India

Sony India on Thursday announced the launch of its new WF-1000XM4 earbuds. The earbuds are the latest addition to its truly wireless category of devices in the 1000X series. The earbuds have been designed to be smaller and lighter, Sony said. They come with an IPX4 water resistance rating.

The device features the integrated processor V1 that improves the noise cancellation performance of Sony’s QN1e chip. It also features dual noise sensor microphones. The earbuds come with a newly designed 6mm driver unit with a 20 per cent increase in magnet volume.

“The increase in magnet volume and the high compliance diaphragm gives improved performance in low frequencies and enhances noise cancelling by generating a high-precision cancellation signal to the low frequency range, “ Sony said.

It also comes with Noise Isolation Earbud Tips. The device supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless and Precise Voice Pickup Technology.

Combining Precise Voice Pickup Technology with the microphones and a bone-conduction sensor, the WF-1000XM4 can help pick up user voice more clearly for hands-free calls. Additionally, the new bone-conduction sensor only picks up vibrations from voice and doesn’t register ambient sound, Sony said.

The earbuds come with 360 Reality Audio. “Listeners can enjoy a custom immersive musical field that is perfectly optimised for each individual user when using the WF-1000XM4 earbuds and the “Sony | Headphones Connect” app,” it said. It also offers a smarter listening experience.

Speak-to-Chart feature

The Speak-to-Chat feature is now available in the WF-1000XM4 that let’s users have short conversations without taking out the earbuds.

As soon as the user speaks to someone, Speak-to-Chat automatically pauses the music and lets in ambient sound. Once the chat is over, the music starts playing again automatically.

“Speak-to-Chat recognises and reacts to user’s voice. It is based on Precise Voice Pickup Technology, which combines four microphones and sensors with advanced audio signal processing,” the brand explained.

The device’s Quick Attention Mode lets users listen to an announcement or say something briefly, by placing their finger over the earbud to decrease the volume instantly and let ambient sound in.

The earbuds also come with Adaptive Sound Control, a smart feature that senses where the user is and what he/she is doing. They also come with instant pause and play feature where if the user takes the earbuds out of the ear, the music stops.

As for the battery, the earbuds have a 32-hour battery life with Noise Cancellation activated.

On a full charge, the earbuds offer 8 hours of power, and the charging case provides a further 16 hours. The earbuds support wireless charging with Qi technology.

It supports an advanced wireless connection that syncs what users see on screen precisely with what they hear on earbuds. They also feature a more stable bluetooth connection, the brand said.

The device has voice assistant capabilities. Users can get hands-free help by saying “Hey Google” or “Alexa” to activate their preferred voice assistant.

It supports Google’s new Fast Pair feature for bluetooth pairing with Android devices. The earbuds also come with Microsoft Swift Pair, which makes it easy to connect with Windows 10 devices.

Price and availability

The WF-1000XM4 will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website in India from January 16 2022. It will be available in silver and black colour and is priced at ₹19,990.