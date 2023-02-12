Sony has launched NW-A306 Walkman in India, following the company’s last launch of the NW-ZX707 Walkman in January.

Sony NW-A306 Walkman brings along hi-resolution audio, and up to 36 hours of battery life, among other advancements and enhancements.

Specs and features

Sony NW-A306 Walkman comes with an aluminum frame contributing to the lightweight body. NW-A306 Walkman has capacitors, sound resistors, and solders containing gold, to help boost the sound experience.

Sony took an eco-friendly approach by dumping the plan of using plastic to make the box.

Sony NW-A306 Walkman also supports S-Master HX digital amp technology and Direct Stream Digital (DDS) audio format. The DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) is also integrated into the device that enhances compressed files in real time. In addition, the Walkman supports 360 Reality Audio and Qualcomm aptX HD.

The NW-A306 comes with a 3.6-inch TFT HD display with a white LED backlight, providing 32GB of internal storage. To talk about connectivity, it has support for Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth version 5.0, USB-C, stereo mini jack, and a memory card.

Also, the new Walkman has several modes like Shuffle Playback, Repeat Off, Repeat 1 Song, Repeat All, All Range, and Selected Range.

Pricing

Sony NW-A306 Walkman is launched at a price of ₹25,990. The Walkman is available for purchase at Sony Centres, headphone zones, and other e-commerce portals in India.