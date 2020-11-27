Sony to build PS5 inventory owing to ‘unprecedented’ demand

Sony has said that the launch of its latest gaming console PlayStation 5 was its biggest console launch ever.

The company further confirmed that it will add more PS5 inventory before the end of the year owing to “unprecedented” demand.

Though it did not provide any concrete numbers in terms of the PS5 units sold, Sony took to social media to announce that it had been a record launch.

“We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers,” read a tweet from the official Play Station account.

The console was made available in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea starting November 12, with the global roll-out beginning on November 19. The global roll-out included Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa.

Sony is yet to announce the official launch date for the console in India. The prices for PS5 in India have already been announced.

“We are overwhelmed by the positive enthusiasm surrounding PS5. As communicated previously, availability in each country is subject to, among other things, local import regulations, and our local teams are working through the logistics,” read an official post from the PS5 India account.

“To confirm, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has not announced a launch date for PS5 in India. We will share an update on launch date for India as soon as more information becomes available; meanwhile please continue to monitor the official PlayStation channels,” Sony had said.

The PS5 comes in two variants, the gaming console and the digital edition. The gaming console is priced at ₹49,990 while the digital edition is priced at ₹39,990.

Both PS5 models will have the same specs. The PS5 is powered by the octa-core x86-64-AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 2’ CPU that clocks up to 3.5 GHz. The GPU is an AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine with ray tracing acceleration which clocks up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS). The console comes with a GDDR6 16GB RAM and 825GB SSD.

It is equipped with the ‘Tempest’ 3D AudioTech. It has two USB Type-A ports and two USB Type-C ports for connectivity.