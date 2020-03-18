Soon, the office door will let you in...or turn you away

If the body temperature is above 37.5 degrees, the office door will not open.

Welcome to advanced facial recognition-based time and attendance systems embedded with temperature-recording and Internet of Things (IoT)-sensor doors.

Developed by Ramco Innovation Lab, Singapore (part of Ramco Systems), the new attendance system — RamcoGEEK — will enable companies to move towards ‘touch-less’ attendance and workplace access in the wake of Covid-19 breakout, said Virendar Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems.

The integrated innovation software will enable companies to take staff attendance and also track temperature of employees and visitors, he told newspersons through a virtual press meet.

Testing under way

At present, testing of the IoT-based door is going on at the company’s office in Singapore, and the product will be rolled out in Singapore, India and West Asia. The product will be offered in India at ₹35 per employee per month, he said.

Aggarwal said the new system will slowly replace the finger/thumb-based biometric staff attendance, due to fear of infection.

“Robust containment through a robust attendance and access system with zero contact and temperature measurement can be key to avoid easy spread of the virus that may take place with a biometric access system” he said.