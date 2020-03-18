Soon, the office door will let you in...or turn you away

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
If the body temperature is above 37.5 degrees, the office door will not open.
Welcome to advanced facial recognition-based time and attendance systems embedded with temperature-recording and Internet of Things (IoT)-sensor doors.
Developed by Ramco Innovation Lab, Singapore (part of Ramco Systems), the new attendance system — RamcoGEEK — will enable companies to move towards ‘touch-less’ attendance and workplace access in the wake of Covid-19 breakout, said Virendar Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems.
The integrated innovation software will enable companies to take staff attendance and also track temperature of employees and visitors, he told newspersons through a virtual press meet.
At present, testing of the IoT-based door is going on at the company’s office in Singapore, and the product will be rolled out in Singapore, India and West Asia. The product will be offered in India at ₹35 per employee per month, he said.
Aggarwal said the new system will slowly replace the finger/thumb-based biometric staff attendance, due to fear of infection.
“Robust containment through a robust attendance and access system with zero contact and temperature measurement can be key to avoid easy spread of the virus that may take place with a biometric access system” he said.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...