Spectrum auction ends second day with bid of ₹77,814 crore

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The telecom spectrum auction concluded on Tuesday, with the government receiving a total bid of ₹77,814.80 crore, in the 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz and 2300MHz.
Bharti Airtel (Airtel) garnered 355.45MHz of spectrum amounting to ₹18,698.75 crore, Reliance Jio (Jio) 488.35MHz amounted to ₹57,122.65 crore, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) took 11.8MHz worth ₹1,993.40 crore, as the right to use spectrum.
The total spectrum bought in the various bands was 2308.8MHz, and the government expects an upfront payment of around ₹19,000 crore by this financial year. In the next financial year, it expects around ₹11,000 crore, Anshu Prakash, Secretary, Department of Communications (DoT), told reporters here after the auction ended.
"There were a total of six rounds (four on Monday and two on Tuesday) and 60 per cent of the spectrum put into auction were sold," he said, adding that all the spectrum were sold at the reserved price.
However, there was no bidding for the 700MHz and 2500MHz bands in the auction.
In the 800MHz, 65.22 per cent were sold out of the total spectrum put for auction in the band, 38.87 per cent in the 900MHz, 42.87 per cent in the 1800MHz, 8.57 per cent in the 2100MHz and 89.29 per cent in the 2300MHz, Prakash said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...