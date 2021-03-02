Spectrum auction ends second day with bid of ₹77,814 crore

The telecom spectrum auction concluded on Tuesday, with the government receiving a total bid of ₹77,814.80 crore, in the 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz and 2300MHz.

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) garnered 355.45MHz of spectrum amounting to ₹18,698.75 crore, Reliance Jio (Jio) 488.35MHz amounted to ₹57,122.65 crore, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) took 11.8MHz worth ₹1,993.40 crore, as the right to use spectrum.

The total spectrum bought in the various bands was 2308.8MHz, and the government expects an upfront payment of around ₹19,000 crore by this financial year. In the next financial year, it expects around ₹11,000 crore, Anshu Prakash, Secretary, Department of Communications (DoT), told reporters here after the auction ended.

"There were a total of six rounds (four on Monday and two on Tuesday) and 60 per cent of the spectrum put into auction were sold," he said, adding that all the spectrum were sold at the reserved price.

However, there was no bidding for the 700MHz and 2500MHz bands in the auction.

In the 800MHz, 65.22 per cent were sold out of the total spectrum put for auction in the band, 38.87 per cent in the 900MHz, 42.87 per cent in the 1800MHz, 8.57 per cent in the 2100MHz and 89.29 per cent in the 2300MHz, Prakash said.