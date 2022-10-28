A few days ago, Spotify complained that Apple had rejected the latest version of its iOS app over in-app purchase rules, as it worked on adding audiobooks as a new feature. Amidst the tension between the two companies, Spotify has now announced an update to its iOS app, which adds updated support for audiobooks.

While purchasing from the App Store, users are redirected to the Spotify website to complete their purchase of an audiobook.

Spotify launched audiobooks last month, and users couldn’t make purchases in the app. Every time a purchase was initiated, Spotify sent users a link via email to purchase the book via the web. This procedure of purchasing the audiobook was not in full compliance with Apple’s App Store guidelines, and was rejected by Apple during the app review process.

Spotify iOS app update is the first over a month, and it falls into Apple’s compliance.