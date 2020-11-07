Spotify may be considering a subscription podcast service: Report

Spotify is prompting users to fill a survey about a possible subscription podcast service, according to a report by the Verge.

The survey was first shared on Twitter by Andrew Wallenstein, Chief Media Analyst and President at Variety.

The survey asks users about a possible subscription podcast streaming service. It details at least four plans that users can choose from ranging between $3-$8. The $8 plan being the most expensive of them all would provide access to ad-free “high-quality content” and early access to some episodes. These plans would be separate from the music subscriptions service on the platform.

Though it may be considering such a service, there seem to be no definite plans to launch such a subscription podcast plan any time soon. A Spotify spokesperson told The Verge that this was just one of its “routine” surveys that it conducts to better user experience. “Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings,” the spokesperson said as quoted by the report. “We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”

Spotify at its Q3 earnings call had said that it has gained 320 million monthly active users (MAU) across the globe. Along with a 19 per cent growth in revenue, content consumption on the platform has also remained above pre-Covid levels.

The streaming platform is highly banking on podcast content to drive up this content consumption. About 22 per cent of the platform’s MAUs now engage with podcast content, it said. The platform now has over 1.9 million podcast titles.