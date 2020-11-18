Spotify Premium plan available at ₹999 till December 31

Spotify is offering its Premium annual subscription plan at a discounted price of ₹999 a year till December 31, 2020 for Indian users.

The company is bringing back the discount on its Premium services with a 30 per cent savings on subscription, which otherwise is priced at ₹119 a month.

“This offer is available to all users, whether you’re a first-time Premium consumer, or have been on any of the other Spotify paid tiers in the past,” Spotify said.

The offer comes ahead of the Black Friday sales next week.

Spotify last month had announced that it had gained 320 million monthly active users (MAU) across the globe, a 29 per cent year-on-year growth in MAU “buoyed by India, which benefited from successful marketing campaigns,” along with stronger results from campaigns in other countries.

The offer is now live and will be available through the end of the year. Other tiers of the audio-streaming platform’s Premium subscription plan are available at usual prices with no additional offers. Spotify Duo is priced at ₹149 per month while the Family plan costs ₹179 per month and Student plan is ₹59 a month.

Users still get a 30-day trial before their paid subscription begins.

