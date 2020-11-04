Spotify to enable standalone streaming for Apple Watch users

Spotify users can now stream audio content on their Apple Watch without connecting to an iPhone. The streaming platform had started to test the feature back in September according to a report by 9to5Mac.

As per the report, some users began getting the update for standalone streaming with Spotify on their Apple Watch.

The news was then confirmed by Spotify.

“We’re focused on developing experiences that enable users to listen to Spotify wherever and whenever they want — regardless of the device or platform,” a Spotify said in a statement as quoted by Engadget. “After an initial testing period, we are now rolling out streaming capabilities for Spotify on the Apple Watch.”

The platform lets users listen to audio such as music or podcasts on Spotify directly on their Apple Watch through a Wi-Fi connection or using mobile internet without the need to be connected to an iPhone.

Users can also stream content to their Bluetooth headphones or AirPods with the app, TechCrunch reported. However, the feature is still under a beta label for some users, the report said.