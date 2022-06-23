Spotify working on ‘Community’ feature to see friends’ activity in the mobile app

Spotify is developing a ‘Community’ feature for mobile users to track their friend’s activity, similar to the one available on its desktop app. Spotify did not share further details, which is on the early testing phase.

The company, in 2019, turned down a plan to add friend activity’ feature to mobiles, and now appears to have changed its course. According to a TechCrunch report, mobile users can access the new feature by typing in ‘spotify:community’ in the Safari browser on their iOS device. A user first spotted the feature and shared a video on Twitter earlier this month amid a longer list of Spotify app updates.

Spotify has a new Community Hub to see what your friends are listening to live and what playlists they've recently updated.



— ˗ˏˋ Chris Messina ˎˊ˗ (@chrismessina) June 1, 2022

In the community tab, users will witness a horizontal row having playlist updates at the top of the page and a vertical scrollable friends list showing what they are listening to now, along with a timestamp.

TechCrunch reported that the feature does not appear to be fully functional in the testing phase. The users can see their friends’ playlists but will not be able to play the song. The report said, there could be change when the feature becomes publicly available.