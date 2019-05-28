STL unveils Intellza, an AI-powered business intelligence solution

Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) has unveiled Intellza — its next-generation business intelligence solution, at the recently concluded TM Forum Digital Transformation World 2019 in Nice, France.

The solution maximises engagement through AI-based predictive modelling of the customers’ journey. The innovative solution was validated at the event by leading telcos — Orange and Deutsche Telekom.

Speaking about its disruptive AI capabilities, Shrirang Bapat, CTO, Network Software at STL, in a press statement said, “AI and ML are undoubtedly on top of business leaders’ minds globally. Yet, what remains elusive is leveraging these capabilities to drive tangible improvements in business KPIs such as Net Promoter Score. Intellza, our AI-enabled real-time personalisation solution, is an answer to this customer use-case problem statement”.

“AI is not an easy environment. To build use cases with AI, it’s necessary to understand business and technology processes, and have the ability to create personalised information that enables decision making for the next-best engagement. The customer’s journey is orchestrated in the back office, with an understanding of the journey’s data elements that steer the process,” said Arnold Buddenberg, Enterprise Digital Business and IT Transformation Architect at Orange.

STL’s AI-powered business insights and data analytics solution empowers telcos to bring deep personalisation, assess the performance of newly launched products, gauge customers’ expectations and help introduce relevant products with minimal risks, opening up new revenue streams.

“Integrating AI solutions are complicated. Integration has to be done at two levels: technical and business, the latter being more challenging. Quick integration without hindering the running of business processes is critical,” said Lucius Gruber, Enterprise Architect at Deutsche Telekom IT GmbH.