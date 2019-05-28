STL unveils Intellza, an AI-powered business intelligence solution

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) has unveiled Intellza — its next-generation business intelligence solution, at the recently concluded TM Forum Digital Transformation World 2019 in Nice, France.
The solution maximises engagement through AI-based predictive modelling of the customers’ journey. The innovative solution was validated at the event by leading telcos — Orange and Deutsche Telekom.
Speaking about its disruptive AI capabilities, Shrirang Bapat, CTO, Network Software at STL, in a press statement said, “AI and ML are undoubtedly on top of business leaders’ minds globally. Yet, what remains elusive is leveraging these capabilities to drive tangible improvements in business KPIs such as Net Promoter Score. Intellza, our AI-enabled real-time personalisation solution, is an answer to this customer use-case problem statement”.
“AI is not an easy environment. To build use cases with AI, it’s necessary to understand business and technology processes, and have the ability to create personalised information that enables decision making for the next-best engagement. The customer’s journey is orchestrated in the back office, with an understanding of the journey’s data elements that steer the process,” said Arnold Buddenberg, Enterprise Digital Business and IT Transformation Architect at Orange.
STL’s AI-powered business insights and data analytics solution empowers telcos to bring deep personalisation, assess the performance of newly launched products, gauge customers’ expectations and help introduce relevant products with minimal risks, opening up new revenue streams.
“Integrating AI solutions are complicated. Integration has to be done at two levels: technical and business, the latter being more challenging. Quick integration without hindering the running of business processes is critical,” said Lucius Gruber, Enterprise Architect at Deutsche Telekom IT GmbH.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...