US-based Storable Inc, the leading provider of self-storage technology solutions, inaugurated its new office at Knowledge City in Hyderabad. The company, which opened its first Asia Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad last year, has said that it is going to expand its research and development space in India.

‘Actively hiring’

“Storable India aims to double its current workforce from 60 employees to 120 by the end of this year. We are actively hiring for different roles in engineering and product development,” a company spokesperson said.

The company provides technology solutions that help storage operators run their businesses better. The Storable platform provides facility management software, which is fully integrated with its storage marketplace, facility websites, tenant insurance, and payment processing products.

“India is an important part of our growth plans and the expansion of our technology centre in Hyderabad will be instrumental in maintaining our commitment to innovation,” Storable President, Charlie Marriott, said in a statement on Friday.