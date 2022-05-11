T-Hub-AIC picks 16 start-ups for sustainability cohort

T-Hub, a startup ecosystem enabler, has selected 16 start-ups for the sustainability cohort of the T-Hub Atal Innovation Centres (AIC) Foundation programme.

The accelerator aims at promoting innovation and entrepreneurship across the sustainability sector. It will help entrepreneurs tackle the challenges of scaling a sustainable start-up through workshops, mentorship, market access and investor and industry connect.

The three-month hybrid cohort has selected technology start-ups working in the areas of agricultural sustainability, solid waste and recycling, environmental sustainability and sustainable lifestyle space.

“Over the next three months, we will work closely with these entrepreneurs, presenting them with an opportunity to refine their innovations through tailored mentorship,” M Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

He said the start-ups would get help from T-Hub’s global ecosystem in scaling their products and solutions.

Shortlisted start-ups

The shortlisted start-ups are: Jivoule Biofuels, Autostudio, Eunoia Innovations, Animal ICU, ELAI Agritech, EcoOrbit Solutions Elemantra Enterprises, Himalayan Hemp Org, Blueleaves Farms, Sup-Eco App, Onelements, Happily Ever, Ngage, Neerovel Innovations, Period Health Care and Waste Care.

“We aim to enable start-ups to scale their solutions that can address the world’s crucial sustainability problems,” Rajesh Adla, Chief Executive Officer of AIC T-Hub Foundation, said.

T-Hub and AIM will also help the start-ups in getting regulatory compliance testing and certification through their government connects.

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) entered into an agreement with T-Hub last year and started two cohorts focused on healthcare and mobility. The mobility cohort of the T-Hub AIC Foundation programme supported 10 start-ups in the Electric Vehicles (EV), Autonomous Vehicles (AV) and Assistive Technology (AT) space.