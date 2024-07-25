T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, has signed an agreement with Beyond4, a multi-tier accelerator ecosystem based in Malaysia, to support start-ups in India and Malaysia.

The two entities will focus on five areas: cross-border collaboration, investment facilitation, business expansion, support, and innovation promotion.

“We will create a supportive ecosystem for exchanging knowledge and best practices, enhancing innovation through shared expertise. We will streamline market entry by providing crucial support with strategies, regulatory compliance, and access to local networks,” M Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, has said.

“We will offer guidance and mentorship to help start-ups establish and grow operations in each other’s markets, boosting their international reach,” he said.

S T Rubaneswaran, CEO of Beyond4 Malaysia, said the association would help start-ups get accelerated access to the latest technologies and expanded funding opportunities.