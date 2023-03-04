T-Hub, a startup ecosystem enabler, has teamed up with J.B. Institute of Inventors Association India (JBIIAI) to set up an incubator centre under its Kickstart initiative.
The agreement is aimed at promoting innovation and collaboration in academic institutions. During the 12-month programme, the incubator will train faculty and students on how to create successful startups.
It will provide a platform for students to apply their knowledge and skills in a real-world setting, a T-Hub statement said here on Friday.
