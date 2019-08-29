Info-tech

T-Hub sets up T-Angel funding programme

K V Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

30 start-ups for maiden cohort

Tech start-up incubator T-Hub and the government of Telangana have set up a T-Angel to address challenges in the early stage funding in the local angel ecosystem. Let's Venture, a funding platform with 6,500 investors, will support the programme.

About 30 start-ups will be inducted into the maiden cohort shortly, Ravi Narayan, the CEO of T-Hub, said. “We're planning to hold three-four cohorts in a year,” he added.

