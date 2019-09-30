T-Hub, UTC launch aerospace products challenge

T-Hub, a tech startup, and the US-based United Technologies Corp. (UTC), an aerospace and building technologies firm, has launched UTC Innovation Challenge.

Startups working in the areas of computer vision technology and predictive analytics have to develop new products and services specifically for the aerospace industry.

Those who cleared the vetting process would receive support from technical experts and business mentors from the two organisations.

“They will get assistance in the development of proof-of-concept (PoC) phase and also get access to mentors at T-Hub and UTC,” a press release from T-Hub said.

The applicants can submit their entries by the end of the November first week.

“Startups can submit their ideas in computer vision technology which could help service providers in computer-aided visual mapping of engine parts,” it said.

The handpicked startups will get a chance to present their ideas to a group of judges on Pitch Day scheduled to be held in New York and Hyderabad in November.

“The aerospace sector has traditionally depended on labour-intensive inspection. Through this challenge, we are looking at accelerating the best solutions that reduce inspection time and quality,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

