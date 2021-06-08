Taiwan mayor says too early to say if tech hub safe from Covid spike

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
It is still too early to say whether the major chip companies that operate in Taiwan’s tech hub of Hsinchu will be safe from the latest increase in Covid-19 infections, but the government is doing all it can, its mayor told Reuters.
After months of relative safety, Taiwan is dealing with a rise in domestic infections, which have since last week begun impacting a small number of tech firms in Miaoli, the town adjacent to Hsinchu, including chip test and packaging firm King Yuan Electronics and semiconductor equipment provider Foxsemicon Integrated Technology.
Taiwan is a major producer of semiconductors and is central to global efforts to resolve a chip shortage that has shuttered some car plants around the world and is now starting to affect consumer electronics.
Chip shortage hits personal computing device supply in India
Hsinchu, home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has set up an “anti-epidemic combat alliance” with Miaoli to ensure infections do not spread.
President Tsai Ing-wen has vowed to build a “line of defence” to protect what she called an “industry of national importance,” sending soldiers last week to help build test stations in Hsinchu Science Park.
Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien, in an interview with Reuters late on Monday, said that he could not guarantee total safety for the city’s tech firms, but that the government had rolled out rapid testing stations.
“I don’t dare to say there is absolutely no problem. If there were no problem, then we wouldn’t need to set up rapid testing stations in the science park so urgently and quickly,” said Lin, a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.
Global chip shortage is like the winter that won’t go away
On Sunday he said they had tested more than 1,800 migrant workers and found five positive cases.
He said it was “too early to say” whether the city’s tech firms were totally safe. “We need to be even more cautious,” he said. “Why are we setting up these test sites? It’s to find infected people, and quarantine their contacts.”
So far the pandemic has not had a major impact on TSMC which, last month, began stepped up disease-prevention measures, including separating work teams and telling staff and vendors not to move across its main production sites in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan.
By Tuesday morning, more than 250 cases had been reported in four tech companies in the area, the majority of which were migrant workers from South-East Asian countries.
Companies affected included chip packaging and testing firm Greatek Electronics Inc and telecom equipment maker Accton Technology Corp.
In a statement to the stock exchange on Monday, King Yuan, which has recorded more than 200 infections, said it expected a 30-35 per cent impact on production in June.
Still, the government remains confident the country’s economy would hold up well despite the pandemic, predicting itw ould grow at its fastest pace in more than a decade in 2021 on the back of exports.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...