TAKE Solutions appoints Chief Operating Officer

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 07, 2021

Dhamu Narayanan will pilot technology business

BSE-listed TAKE Solutions Ltd has announced the appointment of Dhamu Narayanan as Chief Operating Officer.

“In his remit as Chief Operating Officer, Dhamu Narayanan will pilot the technology business (non-CRO business) at TAKE Solutions. Dhamu Narayanan has over 30 years of achievement fuelling next‐level operations in multi‐industry environments,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Published on December 07, 2021

