Talent remains key challenge for start-ups planning US venture

Indian start-ups planning to enter the US market face the major challenge of meeting the high cost, hiring the right talent and thereafter managing overseas team, according to a survey conducted by Silicon Valley-based Alariss Global.

Three in four early-stage Indian start-ups want to expand to the US, but many respondents have tried entering the US market but suffered heavily due to various reasons, especially hiring the wrong local person to lead sales and were forced to delay their plans, said the survey by one-of-its-kind tech-enabled global expansion marketplace.

The survey reached out to over 1,000 Indian start-ups, of which 42.9 per cent were Series-A funded and the rest were seed-funded or bootstrapped. Over 95 per cent of the start-ups looking to expand in the US wanted a local partner to manage the sales vertical in that country besides handling local tax accountant and legal services.

Alariss Global helps Indian companies set up a marketing and sales team in the US and plan their go-to-market. “Indian start-ups have a strong interest and capability to take their products to markets such as the US. As barriers to entry reduce and access to global resources become more democratised, I think the time is right for Indian companies to grab the opportunity and make a global impact,” said Joyce Zhang Gray, CEO and co-founder, Alariss Global.

According to a 2020 report by the Confederation of Indian Industries, 155 Indian companies have created nearly 125,000 jobs in the US with investments of over $22 billion.

Alariss Global helps Indian start-ups achieve their global growth not just by providing comprehensive solutions but also acting as a strategic guide and partner. Alariss has identified thousands of high-potential Indian companies that could go to market in the US in the next few years.

Currently also serving start-ups from China, Singapore, Nigeria, Germany, Canada, Spain, the UK, and Israel, Alariss has made a special commitment to India by opening its first overseas office in India.