Tata Communications bags licence to offer Internet, allied services in Saudi Arabia

Tata Communications has secured a telecom licence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) that will allow the company to provide Internet and related telecom services to enterprises.

This will enable the company to make the shift from offering services as a foreign carrier in the Middle East to a local licensed service provider.

Through this licence, Tata Communications will now become a carrier-neutral service provider to OTTs, large enterprises and MNCs in the region. The company will be able to offer network transformation services in KSA and offer internet, network security, and private cloud across the region.

Vaneet Mehta, Associate Vice President and Region Head, Middle East, Central Asia & Africa, Tata Communications, said, “By securing this telecom licence in KSA, we will be able to seamlessly bring carrier-neutral services like internet connectivity, public/private cloud, cyber security, borderless mobility and more such services to the region. This will help simplify the digital experience for our customers and aid them in transforming their businesses in the new normal.”