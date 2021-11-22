Tata Communications launches end-to-end managed UCaaS service GlobalRapide

Tata Communications has launched an end-to-end managed unified communications as a service (UCaaS) to enable enterprises deliver digitally advanced, sophisticated, and intelligent collaboration experiences to employees.

With this new service, called GlobalRapide, Tata Communications becomes a one-stop-shop to address all digital-first, cloud-first unified communications requirements of global businesses, said a stock exchange filing.

“Tata Communications GlobalRapide helps enterprises with identifying the right collaboration platforms, simplified migration, robust enterprise-grade communications management, and endto-end visibility, monitoring, and reporting of the collaboration solutions. Augmented with SaaS (Software as a Service) platform-based strategy, training, and insights capabilities, the service provides businesses with usage analysis of their collaboration tools, maximising the service adoption,” the company said