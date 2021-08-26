Tata Sky launches first batch of Make-in-India set-top boxes in association with Technicolor

Tata Sky on Thursday introduced its first batch of Make-in-India set-top boxes in association with Technicolor Connected Home.

The first batch of India-made Tata Sky set-top boxes have been released in the market.

Pursuant to the announcement made in FY21, Tata Sky’s India-made set-top boxes have been manufactured in partnership with Technicolor Home and Flextronics.

The company had announced its decision to shift a significant portion of its set-top box (STB) sourcing to within the country in August last year.

Talking about the milestone, Tata Sky’s MD & CEO, Harit Nagpal said, “The India-made set-top boxes will help generate employment while reducing lead time. The boxes have been tested and re-tested beyond the factory floor for quality assurance, and we hope this endeavor will help us to serve the Indian consumers even better.”

This project builds further on the long-standing partnership between Tata Sky and Technicolor Connected Home, a leading provider of set-top boxes and broadband access solutions for network service providers (NSPs) around the world.

“Today’s news marks the accomplishment of objectives outlined in August 2020, in which Tata Sky and Technicolor Connected Home committed to shifting the production and distribution of STBs – including Android TV-based Binge+ set-top box – within India. This is another step in Technicolor Connected Home’s continuing investment in the growth of the important Indian market,” said Luis Martinez-Amago, President of Technicolor Connected Home.

The mass production of the set-top boxes developed for Tata Sky by Technicolor Connected Home started in Chennai, in partnership with Flextronics, in June 2021, the company said in an official release.

“The disruptions brought about by Covid-19 have illustrated the importance of having manufacturing and distribution operations that are as close to the subscriber base as possible. Technicolor Connected Home remains committed to working with Tata Sky — and network service providers across the world — to minimise risks and total cost of ownership of STB deployments,” added Martinez-Amago.