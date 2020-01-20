Tata Sons’ N Chandrasekaran is now a LinkedIn Influencer

LinkedIn has named Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a ‘LinkedIn Influencer’, joining the ranks of Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, Richard Branson and Sachin Tendulkar.

As a LinkedIn Influencer, Chandrasekaran engages with the platform’s more than 62 million members in India, underlining the impact of technological developments on industries and people, LinkedIn said in a statement. He also uses the power of his voice to highlight the importance of community and trust, it added.

Bridging the gap

In his latest article on LinkedIn, Chandrasekaran wrote about his new book, Bridgital Nation, that talks about how technology can be used to solve India’s employment and economic hurdles. India is troubled by ‘twin challenges’, he wrote — people want good jobs but don’t have the means to acquire them, and there are people in need of services that are out of their reach. Combining people with technology can be the best way to upskill and close the gap, he observed.

“Business opportunities, cutting across sectors, can be realised through engaging discussions and meaningful collaborations. The potential on the platform for continuous learning, experience sharing and lateral thinking is very exciting. I look forward to interacting with LinkedIn members in converting challenges into opportunities, fostering innovation and delivering sustained societal impact,” Chandrasekaran said.

Other LinkedIn Influencers include Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kailash Satyarthi, Vani Kola and Anny Divya.

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Group as an intern in 1987 and rose through the ranks at Tata Consultancy Services to become its MD and CEO. In 2017, he was appointed as Chairman of Tata Sons.