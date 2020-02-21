TCS bags a spot in `Fortune’s Best Companies to Work for’ in 2020 list

Hemani Sheth

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had bagged a spot as one of Fortune’s Best Big Companies to Work For in 2020.

The list had been compiled by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. TCS in a first is the only Indian company to be ranked in the US under Top 20 for Great places to work alongside US mega-companies.

“We are very proud to be among the small number of U.S. organizations recognized in the Fortune Big Companies to Work For in 2020 list,” said Surya Kant, President, North America, UK and Europe, TCS. “At TCS, we employ passionate, empowered and driven employees who are encouraged to make their voices heard in providing first-class service to our customers and creating a happy and healthy work culture for all. This is supported by our many programs that give people opportunities to constantly acquire new skills, take on promising new roles or actively be involved in our various local and nationwide community impact programs.”

The rankings were based on Great Place to Work’s evaluation of more than 60 aspects of work-life and work culture, including trust in leaders, the fairness of workplace decisions, camaraderie among the team, etc. The organization had surveyed over 33,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified companies across the country.

According to its findings, more than 72 per cent TCS employees said the company is a great place to work. In comparison, 80 per cent of employees were satisfied with the company’s provisions for work-life balance. Over 85 per cent of employees had a favourable view about ways TCS contributes to the local communities.

TCS has been among the top two job creators in the US since 2014, the company said in an official press release. Almost 90 per cent of its US workforce was re-skilled in the latest digital technologies, tools and platforms in 2019, it said.

TCS also runs its flagship STEM education and career readiness programs, goIT and Ignite My Future in School initiatives in the country to enable a skilled workforce apart from being a founding member of Million Women Mentors (MWM) and the creator of the online platform that has facilitated over one million mentor relationships.

A part of the multi-billion Tata group, TCS employs over 446,000 consultants in 46 countries.