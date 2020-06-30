TCS’ Digitate Academy sees growing demand

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Digitate, a software venture of TCS has doubled the number of professionals trained through its Digitate Academy, as it sees a growing demand from customers and channel partners.
Headquartered in California, Digitate provides training and certification for Tata Consultancy Services’ ‘ignio’ suite of software solutions that is used to aid system integrators and channel partners during software implementation. Through Digitate Academy, TCS has doubled the number of professionals trained in the past 12 months.
Akhilesh Tripathi, Global Head, Digitate, said: “Increasing demand has spurred the scaling of Digitate Academy, with both in-person and digital learning options available. With our web-based training modules, all learners can get trained on each ignio functionality. They can choose the course or programme that is best-suited.”
Customers opting for ignio solutions in organisations across industries, such as retail, banking, energy, utilities, telecom and airlines, has led to growing demand for ignio-specific expertise among customers, system integrators and channel partners for easier adoption and extensions.
Suresh Thota, Automation Office Head at American supercentre chain Meijer, said: “Digitate Academy has helped us automate IT operations. This will significantly transform application operations across lines of businesses ranging from supply chain, retail, digital and corporate to business intelligence functions.
ignio has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations, TCS said. This is part of a larger push by the company into training all its stakeholders in the IT sector.
Earlier this month, TCS iON, a strategic unit of the company, partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to move classroom-based vocational skills training to online mode for students across the country.
