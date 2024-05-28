Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Tuesday it will work with the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay (IIT - Bombay) to develop the country’s first Quantum Diamond Microchip Imager, a tool to check the quality of semiconductors.

This collaboration is aligned with the government of India’s National Quantum Mission, according to the statement. The tool will image magnetic fields for a non-invasive and non-destructive mapping of semiconductor chips, like a magnetic resonance imaging machine at a hospital.

Dr Kasturi Saha, Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-Bombay, said, “PQuest group at IIT Bombay is excited to collaborate with TCS on developing a quantum imaging platform for the non-destructive examination of chips, leveraging our extensive expertise in quantum sensing to drive innovation. By working together, we aim to transform various sectors, including electronics and healthcare.”

Second Quantum Revolution

Dr Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, TCS, said, “The Second Quantum Revolution is progressing at an unprecedented speed, making it imperative to pool our resources and expertise to build cutting-edge capabilities in sensing, computing, and communication technologies. We firmly believe this initiative will have a transformative impact on various industries and society, with applications ranging from electronics to healthcare, and beyond.”

This collaboration comes at a time when Tata Electronics has forayed into the making of semiconductor fabrication units and is taking part in the $10-billion semiconductor subsidy scheme launched by the Indian government. In February this year, it was confirmed that the Tata Group will set up its fab unit in Dholera, Gujarat.