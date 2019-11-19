TCS launches Microsoft Business Unit to help enterprises leverage AI, ML

Fasal Bima, a story of dashed hopes
IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it is setting up a new Microsoft Business Unit (MBU) that will help enterprises to better leverage technologies like artificial intelligence, automation and cloud.
“The new unit will leverage TCS’ deep domain knowledge across industries and global talent pool of nearly 50,000 engineers trained on Microsoft technologies, to help customers leverage the power of AI, automation and cloud to enhance customer experience, re-imagine employee empowerment, optimize operations and spur innovation,” a statement said.
The MBU will be led by Siva Ganesan, who has been with TCS for over 29 years and held various global leadership roles, it added.
“Entire industries are transforming, and today every company is becoming a software company. Through this expanded partnership with TCS, we are significantly increasing our ability to enable our customers to take advantage of the opportunities to transform and accelerate into the digital era,” Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, Global Sales, Marketing & Operations at Microsoft Corp, said.
