Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is setting up a new delivery centre in Londrina, Paraná, Brazil. The centre will create more than 1,600 new job opportunities over the next five years.

Present in Londrina since 2018, TCS employs around 1,700 people in the city. The new centralised campus will bring the city workforce under one roof. The delivery centre will specialise in key areas such as business transformation, artificial intelligence, and cognitive business operations, offering a comprehensive suite of IT services to clients in Brazil and around the world.

During his recent visit to the Tata Experience Centre in Mumbai, Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior, Governor of the State of Paraná, Brazil, said, “This announcement by TCS is so important to us, because it involves a strategic area for the development of our state. I have come to India to learn more about the capabilities that the country has built in many areas, especially in digital technologies, where India is a global leader, and leveraging experiences from here we can deepen digitization of various services and products for the Brazilian economy.”

Bruno Rocha, Country Head, TCS Brazil, said, “The new delivery centre in Londrina is a testament to our ongoing commitment to Brazil and our confidence in local talent. We are looking to double the number of associates in key areas such as cybersecurity, Cloud, CBO, ITIS, AI, and automation, reflecting our dedication to innovation and excellence in technology services.”

TCS has been operating in Brazil for over two decades, with operations in Londrina, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. It is serving over 140 clients in the region across industries such as banking, insurance, mining, retail, and telecommunications.