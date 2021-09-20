TCS’ Quartz solution gets recognition as leading crypto software provider

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Global IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced that its Quartz solution has been recognised in the Celent Solutionscape report on Crypto Players in Transaction Banking and Payments.
The report surveyed 11 firms driving the new rails in retail and wholesale payments, among which Quartz has been included as a leading provider of software used to build blockchain networks and issue smart contracts/digital assets. Quartz’s solutions enable the production roll out of blockchain ecosystems for areas including cross border remittances, inter-bank borrowings, cross border settlements and crypto services.
Quartz Devkit and Gateway enables agile deployment of solutions in 3-6 months with 40-50% productivity savings in blockchain programming.
“TCS is partnering with customers in their growth and transformation journeys, helping them anchor or participate in larger business ecosystems using Quartz-based solutions that bridge traditional and crypto systems across multiple industries, built on the philosophy of co-existence, integration and interoperability. This approach is helping enterprises leverage the power of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) at their own pace, while reducing implementation risks,” R Vivekanand, Global Head, Quartz, TCS said.
