Info-tech

TCS starts work on ₹876-cr centre

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 20, 2021

To be set up in Sipcot, Siruseri

Tata Consultancy Services is expanding its presence in Chennai with two new centres in Sipcot, Siruseri, a suburb to the south on the IT corridor.

The centres will have a potential to generate nearly 35,000 jobs, according to a State government press release.

TCS inaugurated phase I of the Centre 1 in May 2020 with an investment of ₹24 crores and laid foundation stone for Phase II of Centre 1 involving investment of over ₹876 crore on Tuesday at the Investment Conclave 2021 organised by the State government.

MoU Signed

It also signed a facilitation MoU for Centre 2 (Phase III) with State-run Guidance, an investment facilitator of the Industries Department, with an investment of ₹900 crore at the Conclave organised, the release said,

Published on July 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.