TCS starts work on ₹876-cr centre

Tata Consultancy Services is expanding its presence in Chennai with two new centres in Sipcot, Siruseri, a suburb to the south on the IT corridor.

The centres will have a potential to generate nearly 35,000 jobs, according to a State government press release.

TCS inaugurated phase I of the Centre 1 in May 2020 with an investment of ₹24 crores and laid foundation stone for Phase II of Centre 1 involving investment of over ₹876 crore on Tuesday at the Investment Conclave 2021 organised by the State government.

MoU Signed

It also signed a facilitation MoU for Centre 2 (Phase III) with State-run Guidance, an investment facilitator of the Industries Department, with an investment of ₹900 crore at the Conclave organised, the release said,