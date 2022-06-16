TCS to launch advanced research and co-innovation centre in Paris

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to launch an advanced research and co-innovation centre in Paris in October 2022.

The centre, called Pace Port Paris, is designed to help French companies bring innovations to life faster using the latest advances in technology and collaborating with local startups, entrepreneurs, and academia and by tapping into TCS’ global network of Pace Ports across Amsterdam, New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Tokyo.

“To drive sustainable growth, French companies are forming collaborative ecosystems spanning multiple technology disciplines and industries – like TCS, startups and other partners will foster at TCS Pace Port Paris,” said Ananth Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TCS. “Pace Port Paris is the next step in our continued effort to help our clients innovate at speed and scale. Developing digital capabilities at an accelerated pace empowers companies to innovate and help their businesses stay ahead on the digital curve.”