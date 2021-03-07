Tech hiring above pre-pandemic levels between April ‘20 and January ‘21: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Indeed, an online job platform, released a report that indicated tech job postings in India were up 13 per cent in January 2021, compared to January 2020.
The study further revealed that hiring in tech roles between April 2020 and January 2021 was consistently above pre-pandemic levels, peaking at 17 per cent in November 2020.
Indeed also assessed the fastest growing tech roles in India and companies actively hiring for these roles from 2020 - 2021.
The report stated the top 10 fastest-rising tech jobs in India. These include Application Developer, IT Security Specialist, Salesforce Developer, Cloud Engineer among others.
According to the report, hiring for tech roles was primarily driven by IT, ITeS, financial services, e-commerce, and consulting sectors. Companies that accounted for maximum hiring in this space include Accenture, JP Morgan Chase, Ernst & Young, Oracle, Genpact, among others.
The report further mentioned top-paying tech roles in India in 2020 - 2021. These include Software Architect, Technical Lead, Cloud Engineer, among others.
Commenting on the study, Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed.com said in a statement, “With the pandemic necessitating ‘remote working’ and more technology-based business operations, organisations have had to ramp up their tech hiring to support this transition.”
He added, “This is reflected in our data, which shows a steady upward shift. We believe that digitization and ‘virtual’ operations will continue to increase in the near future, creating a strong demand for tech-related jobs across sectors.”
