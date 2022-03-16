Tech Mahindra partners with Cisco to drive 5G modernisation and routed optical networking

Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced that it has collaborated with Cisco, to enable infrastructure modernisation of optical transport networks offerings with the introduction of Cisco-routed optical networking. The collaboration will simplify internet transport networks by leveraging optical and routing technologies to integrate services over an IP infrastructure for higher automation.

The partnership will empower service-providers to reduce their operational expenses and total cost of ownership. Tech Mahindra’s vast experience in building IP-based, software-driven 5G networks combined with Cisco’s Routed Optical Networking solution, will enable an end-to-end value proposition for service-providers to reduce the complexity in their networks.

The future ahead

Manish Mangal, Global Head of Business, and 5G and Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “5G connectivity, network intelligence, and edge computing are unleashing a whole new world of opportunities such as the delivery of immersive experience using Metaverse, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), among others. The network infrastructure of the future will need to be even more agile and software-driven, to bring such possibilities into life.”

He added, “Through this collaboration with Cisco, Tech Mahindra will make Routed Optical Networking solutions smarter, simpler, and easy to deploy and operate for service-providers.”

Tech Mahindra is investing in a routed optical networking lab and specialised services such as SDN-enabled transport, transport slice and segment routing. This collaboration will enable service-providers to merge IP and private-line services onto a single transport layer with standardised, pluggable coherent optics.

Shaun McCarthy, Vice-President, Worldwide Mass-Scale Infrastructure Sales at Cisco, said, “With Tech Mahindra’s expertise in OSS/BSS and Cisco’s routed optical networking portfolio, we can help customers expedite the transformation of their network while providing significant cost savings”.