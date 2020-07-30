Info-tech

Telangana moots Task Force to promote, enforce IPR

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 30, 2020 Published on July 30, 2020

Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Information Technology, Industries and Commerce)   -  THE HINDU

State had high regard for researchers, innovators and creators of intellectual property: Jayesh Ranjan

The Telangana Government has mooted a task force to promote and enforce Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) in the State in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and other stakeholders.

Addressing a virtual conference here on Wednesday, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Information Technology, Industries and Commerce), said the State always had high regard and respect for researchers, innovators and creators of intellectual property.

“To recognise IP, we launched a first-of-its-kind Telangana State Intellectual Property Awards (TS-IPA). However, due to uncertainties in the wake of Covid-19, this couldn’t be finalised as many would’ve missed the chance to apply,” he said.

The virtual conference — Enabling Enterprises and Innovators to strategise IP for a self-reliant India — was organised by the CII (Telangana).

OP Gupta, Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks at Intellectual Property Office GoI, said that IPO office had been functioning round the clock for IP filings during the Covid-19 crisis.

He added that his office was working towards expediting the grant of IPs along with support to startup and individual inventors.

Susumu IWASAKI, Deputy Commissioner (Japan Patent Office), talked about the initiative of Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) programme between Japan Patent Office and Indian Patent Office (IPO).

Ramesh Datla, Chairman of CII National Committee on IPR and Chairman of ELICO Ltd proposed formation of State IP Policy.

