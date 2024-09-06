The Telangana Government has sought the Central help in mitigating the huge losses caused by the recent heavy rains and floods. Pegged the losses at ₹5,438 crore, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, to bail out the State from the crisis.

The Union Minister held a meeting with the Chief Minister and other Ministers at the Telangana Secretariat on Friday, to assess the situation. The Minister, accompanied by some Ministers in the Reddy’s Cabinet, visited the flood-affected areas in Khammam earlier in the day.

Giving a PowerPoint presentation to the Union Minister, Reddy highlighted the severity of the situation, pointing out that districts like Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet received an unprecedented 40 cm of rainfall in a single day.

He said the State Government has initiated immediate relief measures, providing₹ 10,000 to each affected family. However, the scale of the disaster necessitates substantial Central assistance.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit