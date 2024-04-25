Thanos Technologies, an agri-drone technology company, has opened a drone production facility and its corporate office in Hyderabad on April 15, 2024.

The facility has an initial capacity to produce 3,000 drones annually.

The company, which set a target to sell 2,500 drones this financial year, said that was planning to expand its operations to Southeast Asia and Africa. It said there was a potential to sell 10,000 drones by 2026-27.

In a statement, on Wednesday, Pradeep Palelli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thanos Technologies, said that the company would invest in upgrading its products and developing newer technologies.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit