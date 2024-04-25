Thanos Technologies, an agri-drone technology company, has opened a drone production facility and its corporate office in Hyderabad on April 15, 2024.
The facility has an initial capacity to produce 3,000 drones annually.
The company, which set a target to sell 2,500 drones this financial year, said that was planning to expand its operations to Southeast Asia and Africa. It said there was a potential to sell 10,000 drones by 2026-27.
In a statement, on Wednesday, Pradeep Palelli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thanos Technologies, said that the company would invest in upgrading its products and developing newer technologies.