thinksynq to launch full-fledged ERP solutions by 2024

thinksynq, a Chennai-based consultancy and execution company, is building a full-fledged enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that will enable businesses to manage their end-to-end operations ranging from sales ops to customer management to human resources management to finance and accounting.

Last month, the company launched an user-friendly business reporting software ‘thinknumbers’ that helps businesses to design their financial and operational reports in standard and customised formats. The reporting tool can also be plugged to several financial accounting systems, including Tally, Quickbooks to get a real-time reports and dashboards.

For the sales vertical, the company is building a product called ‘thinksales’ which automates the sales journey right from order booking to billing and execution. It is also building ‘thinkmoney’ for procurements, including purchase orders, contracts, petty cash, among others .

The company is in the process of launching ‘thinkpeople’, an ERP solution for human resources management (HRM) that can manage the HR operations right from recruitment and onboarding to payroll and accounting. It also plans to launch a customer relationship management (CRM) tool called ‘thinkcustomers’.

“We have just launched ‘thinknumbers’ and we will be launching ‘thinkpeople’ in the next two months and start introducing the remaining solutions from the middle of next year. Our aim is to offer a full-fledged ERP by 2024,” said K Krishnan, MD, thinksynq.

About thinksynq

Founded in 2007 by Krishnan, the ex- CEO of Airterl India’s broadbandservices, thinksynq started as a boutique firm focussing on finance, strategy, execution among other areas. In 2008, it forayed into contact centre & CRM space and ventured into IT solutions in 2013. Today, thinksynq offers services in business practices, strategy, finance, sales, HR, customer management and technology.

Its business streams are split into consulting, technology (ERP & IT solutions) and execution (BPO process). The consulting accounts for 25-30 per cent revenue) followed by technology (20 per cent) and execution (remaining).

Krishnan said, the objective is to be a holistic organisation offering solutions across different verticals.

Currently, the company has over 50 clients, including . Some of its clientele include ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, LifeCell, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Escorts, Airtel to name a few.

“We want to add at least 30-35 more customers in the next 1.5-2 years,” Krishnan said, adding, “we are targeting well-funded startups, mid corporates, traditional organisations in growth stage, family-managed businesses looking to modernise and scale up etc.”

He added that full-fledged ERP solutions like SAP or Oracle are expensive and small organisations may not be able to afford them. “Our ERP solutions are SaaS based. For instance, we offer thinknumbers at ₹6,750 per month.”