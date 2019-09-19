TN pushes for start-ups in electronic hardware manufacturing

New M Series phones from Samsung
After the release of the Electric Vehicle policy on September 16, the Tamil Nadu government is all set to announce an Electronics Hardware Manufacturing Policy that is likely to incentivise start-ups and young entrepreneurs to pursue electronics hardware manufacturing, according to State IT Secretary Santhosh Babu.
The government, in January, had come out with a Startup Policy.
The Electronics Hardware Manufacturing Policy is right now doing the rounds in various departments in the Secretariat.
It will be a significant policy especially for start-ups to look beyond software and to do something in hardware, he told at the SICCI annual session on start-ups and Tamil Nadu.
Babu also said that the Centre sanctioned ₹1,815 crore today to connect every village Panchayat with 1 GBPS connectivity under BharatNet.
The State government, for its part, is contributing ₹500 crore under TamilNet.
In the next one year, there will be 55,000 km of cables across the State to connect all Panchayats, he said.
Babu also pitched for investment in Elcot IT Parks and SEZs at Sholinganallur, Tiruchi, Hosur and Salem where lots of space is available to enable young entrepreneurs and start-ups to set up their ventures.
On e-governance, Babu said, recently the Chief Minister announced Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Virtual Reality.
Experts have been hired to see how the government problems can be solved using these centres and the start ups, he said.
