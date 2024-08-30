The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday has granted a month’s extension to telecom operators to check transmission of SMS that contain web links, which are not whitelisted, till October 1.

The regulator said that it is in response to the requests by the access providers for additional time to comply with its direction issued on August 20, pertaining to the whitelisting of URLs/ APKs/ OTT links.

Ensuring safety

TRAI had earlier set a deadline of September 1 to block all messages containing web links or app download links, which are not whitelisted. Whitelisting is a form of ensuring cybersecurity, in which only pre-approved or trusted users, entities, or actions are allowed to operate on a system or network.

This step aims to curb the misuse of Headers and Content Templates (messages that come with web links for promotional purpose), and is aimed at ensuring a more secure and efficient telecom ecosystem.

“Further, in consideration of the issues brought to light by access providers, the revised timeline for implementing call back numbers will be fixed separately. TRAI has directed all access providers to furnish to the authority an updated status on action taken within 15 days and a compliance report within 30 days from the date of issue of this direction,” it added.

Accountability

TRAI, in its earlier communications, had directed all the operators that in cases where misuse of headers and content templates is noticed, traffic from the sender concerned shall be suspended by all the access providers immediately, till such time that the sender files a complaint/FIR with the law enforcement agency.

It also said that the sender should review all its headers and content templates under the law of the land, in line with the corrective measures as per the regulations, to prevent such misuse of the headers and other credentials.