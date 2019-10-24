TRAI issues recommendations on KYC norms for DTH players

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday in its recommendations to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry has said that Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators should make efforts to associate all set-top-boxes with the registered mobile phone numbers of the subscribers.

In its recommendations on the issue of KYC norms for DTH players, the regulator said that for existing STBs which are not associated with any mobile phone numbers, DTH players should make efforts to ensure these STBs are linked to a mobile number within two years.

It also said that mandating physical verification at regular intervals will incur a huge cost burden to the DTH operators and inconvenience to the customers

In cases, where a mobile phone number is not provided by a corporate entity or by the subscriber, DTH operators should collect a proof of identity document from such subscribers.

In December 2018, I&B Ministry had sought recommendations on KYC of DTH STBs from the telecom and broadcast regulator.

"DTH operator should install the DTH connection at the address mentioned in the Customer Application Form (CAF) only and the address of such installed set top box must be verified by the representative of the DTH operator and record of such installation shall be maintained by the DTH operator,” the regulator stated in its recommendations.

DTH service providers should ensure the identity of the subscriber by sending one-time password to the subscribers’ registered mobile, it added.

The regulator also said there is no need to mandate DTH operators to incorporate Location Based Services (LBS) in DTH set top boxes.