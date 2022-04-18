TRAI proposes new set of professionals to set up telecom infrastructure in buildings

In a move that could create thousands of jobs, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed that a new category of professionals need to be created in order to ensure that a good digital network is provided within buildings in a timely manner.

In order to take on the increasingly complex digital connectivity ecosystem and provide end-users residing in buildings with seamless integration to the telecom service providers’ (TSP) network, TRAI proposes that dedicated DCI (digital connectivity infrastructure)-property managers, designers, engineers, and evaluators need to be cultivated. These professionals can curate a connectivity solution for a particular type of building, and thus ensure that more end users can be onboarded.

Qualifications

TRAI envisions DCI designers to be certified professionals who have the competence and possess desired qualifications to design networks for in-building solutions. Similarly, DCI engineers will hold the competence and possess desired qualifications to implement the solutions designed for in-buildings.

To evaluate the quality of the network within the buildings, TRAI also proposes a new category of evaluators — property managers of buildings where the connectivity infrastructure will be laid out should be given ownership over the DCI infrastructure to ensure its smooth running.

The TRAI paper also noted that as per the National Building Code, the professionals referred to for telecom or ICT planning within buildings “are not experts in telecom or ICT and more specifically, they may not be qualified to handle radio networks covering 2G, 3G, 4G and upcoming 5G mobile network systems”.

Suited for Indian context

TRAI also highlighted that the course content of programmes offering traineeship in DCI planning also needs to be re-evaluated. Organisations such as BICSI, iNARTE, and CTNS provide certification programmes in the design and setting up of building infrastructure for telecom and ICT purposes. “However, there may be a need to examine the content of such courses and their suitability in an India-specific environment. These courses might be accredited in present form or may be required to be customised,” said TRAI.

The development comes right at the cusp of the 5G revolution in India, as well as the extensive data demand that urban centers are generating in the aftermath of the pandemic. A key hurdle to implementing the litany of connectivity solutions is the poor set-up in the buildings themselves. With 5G rollout, use cases such as free wireless access, connected/smart homes, internet of things will find their way to users’ homes.